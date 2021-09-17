From utility boxes to unique pieces of art: Colorful drawings pop up in Little Elm

Now drivers through the city’s Lakefront area can see vibrant canvases instead of big, clunky, green boxes.

LITTLE ELM, Texas — A sign and advertising franchise in Frisco is helping turn common, boring pieces of utility equipment into unique, colorful pieces of art.

Signarama in Frisco recently partnered with the Little Elm Independent School District for a project to design wraps for seven of Little Elm’s electrical boxes. Students of all ages were given the chance to draw up their designs for the boxes along Eldorado Parkway and the district would pick the winners.

