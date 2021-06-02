Frisco's vaccine hub won't operate Saturday, will reopen when it receives more doses

Frisco administered 7,800 vaccine doses from Feb. 2–5 at the Stonebriar Centre location, according to city officials.

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco's vaccine hub is shutting down starting Saturday and will remain closed until more vaccines are distributed to the city.

Frisco administered 7,800 vaccine doses from Feb. 2–5 at the Stonebriar Centre location, according to city officials.

At this time, city officials say the Texas Department of State Health Services has not allocated additional vaccine for Frisco next week. As a result, Frisco’s vaccine hub will be closed starting Saturday, Feb. 6.

Frisco’s vaccine team says it will be working to improve processes and remains ready to distribute more vaccine when made available.

More than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses are set to be distributed in Texas next week.

Collin County hub locations including the Allen and McKinney fire departments, county health services and Baylor Scott and White Plano will receive 10,600 doses next week.

Dallas County has six hub location that will receive more than 41,000 doses and Denton County Public Health will receive 9,750 doses.

In Tarrant County, three hub providers will receive a total of 25,750 doses.