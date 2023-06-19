Frisco Fire Department names new Fire Chief

Lee Glover served as Assistant Chief for over a decade and as Interim Chief since last September.

FRISCO, Texas — After almost a year of serving as Interim Fire Chief for the Frisco Fire Department, Lee Glover now has the official title.

City Manager Wes Pierson announced on Monday that Glover has been promoted to Fire Chief. The previous chief Mark Piland retired from the fire department in September after nine years of service.

According to Pierson, Chief Glover was picked from five finalists throughout Texas. He started serving the Frisco Fire Department in 1991 and worked his way up the career ladder.

Previously, the new chief was a Lieutenant, Captain, and Deputy Chief. He then served as an Assistant Chief for 13 years before taking the role of Interim Chief last year.

Chief Glover's new role is effective immediately.

“I’m truly honored to be chosen as the next Fire Chief of Frisco,” said Chief Glover. “We will continue to provide outstanding fire and emergency medical services. But we’ll also focus on fire prevention, too. We’ll continue to adhere to the highest standards and be a department our residents, businesses and all our employees are proud of.”

Chief Lee Glover holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce and an associate degree from Collin College. Chief Glover is an Executive Fire Officer as well as a member of the Denton County Chief’s Association, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, and the Texas Chief’s Association.