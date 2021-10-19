Frisco firefighter hurt while responding to house fire

They put out the fire in the attic and in the rooms around and above the garage. The fire was under control by 6:30 p.m., officials said.

FRISCO, Texas — A Frisco firefighter was taken to a hospital after battling a house fire Monday evening but has since been released home and is OK, officials said.

Firefighters responded about 5:30 p.m. to a fire in the 4900 block of Voyager Drive, near Lebanon Road and Legacy Drive.

When they arrived, they found a large amount of smoke coming from the back of a two-story home, according to a news release from the fire department. Firefighters found the fire in the garage and the attic area above it.

No one inside the home was injured. The one firefighter had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. By Tuesday morning, the firefighter had been released home from the hospital.