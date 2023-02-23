North Texas family shows forgiveness after man sentenced for killing father of 3 in DUI crash

Charles Brazil was a husband, father, church elder, and luxury realtor. He was killed in Plano in 2021 by a drunk driver.

FRISCO, Texas — Charles Brazil, 57, of Frisco, died in May of 2021 after a drunk driver hit him while on his way to his office. Daphne, Charles' wife, recalls getting a knock at the door and two officers walking into her home.

"It was a loud, hard knock, and it was a knock to say something was wrong," said Daphne.

She remembers the moment vividly because of how she felt. Daphne and Charles Brazil had been married 27 years, and they have three daughters. Charles was a husband, father, church elder and luxury realtor. He was killed at Tennyson and Dallas Parkway in Plano by a drunk driver who was over four times the legal limit.

A year and a half later, the suspect, identified as Raymond Caraway, was given a 20-year max sentence in a Collin County court.

"A jury found Caraway guilty of manslaughter with a deadly weapon. The jury decided the guilty verdict in 15 minutes, and after the sentencing phase, it took them another 15 minutes to determine the punishment," read a post from the Plano Police Department.

"He was such a great man, you want the whole world to know," said daughter Bianca Brazil.

Charles was well known in his community. He loved wearing bowties, reading books, but more importantly, cherished his friends, family and faith.

"He believed doing everything in excellence. Yes, you don't half-step!" said Daphne.

At the end of the trial, Daphne had a brief moment with Caraway's mother. It was a simple hug that meant much more.

"The moment she embraced me I felt as if I was hugging the defendant, her son... that I had been praying about," Daphne said. "I had to get on my knees and thank the Lord for preparing me for such a day as this."

Daphne has forgiven the driver who killed her husband. The family knows they have to 'move on' but understand that will not be easy.