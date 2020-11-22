x
Frisco police cancel search after missing 76-year-old man found safe

Police said around 11 a.m., Jamshid Saman was last seen driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate LYV3143 in the 7800 block of Bow Court.
Credit: Frisco PD

The Frisco Police Department says a 76-year-old man who went missing early Saturday has been found safe. 

Police said around 11 a.m., Jamshid Saman was last seen driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate LYV3143 in the 7800 block of Bow Court in Frisco.

Police were concerned for Saman’s whereabouts because was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and may have been a threat to his own health and safety.

Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Frisco police said Saman was located and was safe. They thanked the public for sharing his story. 

