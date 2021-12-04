Frisco police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to called 972-292-6010.

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police are searching for a 12-year-old girl after she went missing Sunday night, officials said.

Emma D'Andria was last seen around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Starwood Dr. and Orchard Park Dr. in the Starwood Neighborhood in Frisco, according to police. She was wearing a tie-dye tank top, white shorts and did not have shoes on at the time.