Study: Frisco, McKinney rank among safest suburbs in the U.S.

FRISCO, Texas — Editor's note: This article was originally published in the Dallas Business Journal here.

Frisco and McKinney are among the top 15 safest suburbs in the U.S., according to a new study from SmartAsset. While Frisco and McKinney rank No. 1 and No. 2 on SmartAsset's list of safest cities, the destinations lag just slightly in the safest suburbs standings.

For its safest suburbs list, SmartAsset analyzed 370 places within 15 to 45 minutes among the 100 largest U.S. cities by car, with at least 5,000 residents, using the following metrics: violent crime rate, property crime rate, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate, and percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking. The data was measured by per 100,000 residents.

The safest cities list measures the 200 largest cities in the country in its analysis across the same safety metrics.

On the safest suburbs list, Frisco took the No. 8 spot, while McKinney ranked at No. 13.

What held back Frisco and McKinney on the suburbs list was their higher property crime and violent crime ratings than the other communities on the list. Yet, it should be noted the cities still ranked as some of the safest suburbs in the country.

Elsewhere in North Texas, SmartAsset rated the followed cities:

Denton ranked at No. 168.

Ennis ranked at No. 193.

Tying with Fallbrook, California, DeSoto ranked at No. 226.