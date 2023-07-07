North Texas man sentenced to federal prison for health care fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney's Office says

In all, Ndereva's company Healogix submitted over 780 fraudulent claims totaling over $5 million, officials said.

FRISCO, Texas — A Frisco man has been sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

Oscar Simon Ndereva, 45, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

According to information presented in court, Ndereva was involved in an intricate scheme to defraud private pay health insurance payors. Specifically, officials say he used a fraudulent healthcare pharmacy called “Healogix” to submit fraudulent claims.

Ndereva caused the fraudulently obtained funds to be paid directly to bank accounts he opened in the name of another individual, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Over the course of the scheme, Ndereva moved money through various accounts in order to conceal the nature and source of those funds. He also reportedly structured check cashing transactions to avoid financial reporting requirements and to evade law enforcement detection.

