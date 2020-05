Police believe the driver struck a curb and lost control of his motorcycle, before crashing in the area of Rolater Road and Handover Drive.

A man died Tuesday following a motorcycle crash in Frisco, according to police.

Frisco police say the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. when a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Joe Balderramos was traveling east on Rolater Road approaching Handover Drive.

Police believe Balderramos struck a curb and lost control of the vehicle. He was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.