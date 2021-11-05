Frisco ISD makes face masks optional starting June 1

The Frisco ISD board also said they "want to make sure no student is treated differently on their campus" if they choose to wear a face mask or choose not to.

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco ISD School Board voted Monday to make face masks optional for staff and students starting June 1.

The school board cited the drop in positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas and the rise in people who are vaccinated. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Face masks are currently required for students and staff through the rest of the school year by the Texas Education Agency, but the requirement can be removed by a district's school board.

Masks are optional at some other districts in North Texas, including Joshua ISD, Weatherford ISD, Carroll ISD and Melissa ISD, where they were voted on by school boards.

The Frisco ISD board also said they "want to make sure no student is treated differently on their campus" if they choose to wear a face mask or choose not to.

During the summer, the district will still implement 6-foot social distancing when possible.

Starting June 1, the district's COVID dashboard will be taken down. Parents will still be notified if there is a positive case in their child's classroom.

Quarantines will only be required for those who test positive.

These protocols will remain in place for the fall semester.

The district is still awaiting guidance from the TEA on health and safety protocols for the summer and fall. If there are certain requirements, the district's protocols could change.