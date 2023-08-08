There's a lot to celebrate at Frisco's Detour Doughnuts and Coffee

Wednesday morning will be a triple celebration at Detour Doughnuts in Frisco - back to school, 5-year anniversary and an official Detour Doughnuts Day proclamation.

FRISCO, Texas — Chef Jinny Cho of Detour Doughnuts and Coffee is preparing for a busy Wednesday morning.

As Frisco ISD students go back to school, Cho and her team will be giving away 500 free glazed doughnuts to students and teachers from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"I genuinely love school," Cho said. She wants children to have a sweet start to the school year.

But in addition to celebrating the children in her Frisco community, Wednesday is also a day for Cho to celebrate her accomplishments at Detour Doughnuts and Coffee. "We have been open for five years now," she said.

Over the last five years, her restaurant has been voted Best Doughnuts in D Magazine. Cho has also become an AAPI leader, giving back and hosting community events. Her creative doughnuts celebrate culture and heritage.

During the free doughnut giveaway, city leaders from Frisco will be at Detour Doughnuts to officially declare Aug. 9 as Detour Doughnuts Day. The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m.

"We've got a proclamation that has been signed by the mayor proclaiming Detour Doughnuts Day, and we are so excited to celebrate Jinny and all of her hard work in the community," said Frisco City councilmember Tammy Meinershagen.

It will be a triple celebration at Detour Doughnuts with back-to-school, their five-year anniversary and the official proclamation.