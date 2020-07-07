Free virtual event in Dallas helps people get criminal records cleared

Only Dallas offenses will be considered.

A free event in Dallas will help people get their criminal records cleared so they can be open to more opportunities, such as getting a job or serving in the military.

The 4th annual Dallas County Expunction Expo also marks the first time the expo is going all virtual. The expo aims to "help people who, by law, are eligible to have their criminal records erased," organizers said.

At the expo in 2019, there were 1,281 people who participated in the pre-screening process and nearly half met the requirements to move onto the pre-qualification clinic.

At the clinic, attorneys volunteer to help people determine whether they are qualified and can move forward to file the necessary legal documents. This year, the clinic will be held online or via phone.

“The Expo has continued to grow each year and that means we have been able to help more people get a fresh start and become contributing members of society again,” said District Attorney John Creuzot in a written statement.

“Many people may not be able to obtain gainful employment, attend college or serve in the military because of something on their record that can be eliminated," he said. "This is an opportunity for them to change their lives for the better.”

A person is eligible if:

They were arrested but a charge was never filed or was no-billed by the grand jury

They have a criminal charge that was dismissed without any type of community supervision or probation except for Class C offenses.

They were acquitted/found not guilty on their charge by a judge, jury, or appellate court

They were convicted of a crime but later pardoned by the governor of Texas or the president of the United States.

A person is not eligible for expunction if the case is still pending, they were convicted, or placed on probation. community supervision, deferred adjudication, even if their case was later dismissed.

If you believe you're eligible, go to www.dallascounty.org/expunction from July 6 to July 27 to fill out a form or you can call 214-653-2905.

Those who may have an offense eligible for expunction will be notified by Sept. 4 and be invited to the virtual pre-qualification clinic from Sept. 11-12.

Those granted expunctions will be celebrated at a virtual graduation ceremony on Dec. 5.

The expo is put on by the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney's Office, the Dallas County District Clerk's Office and in partnership with the Dallas County Public Defender's Office and other community partners.