Need a ride to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas County? Here is how to sign up for free rides on March 17

DALLAS — Local health officials announced Friday they have set up free rides for certain Dallas County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine for free.

On Wed., March 17, there will be vehicles providing roundtrip transportation from the Bachman Recreation Center to get the vaccine.

This free offer is for anyone who has a 1B health condition or is 65 or older. To reserve a spot, residents must contact the recreation center beforehand. The center's phone number is 214-670-6266.

Residents from these 17 FEMA priority zip codes can register: 75042, 75061, 75150, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75220, 75224, 75227, 75228, 75231, 75241, 75243.

If there is inclement weather, Dallas County Health and Human Services will contact residents to let them know the date has been rescheduled.