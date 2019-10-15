Childcare is about to get a whole lot easier for many Irving parents.

The Irving Independent School District announced Tuesday that it will provide free daylong pre-K programs for qualifying students starting in August 2020.

The "full-day" program will be offered at every single elementary school in the district and will specifically be for 4-year-olds, the district said in its announcement.

The full-day program will also be offered at the district's early childhood campuses: Pierce, Clifton and Kinkeade. Those campuses will have a free half-day option available for 3-year-olds as well.

“An early start to learning sets our students on a path to success and to fulfill their academic goals," Executive Director of Elementary Schools Imelda Little said in the announcement. "In pre-K, students are provided with learning experiences that focus on student achievement and language development.”

To qualify for free or reduced tuition for the programs, families will need to meet certain income requirements, according to Irving ISD's Facebook page.

Registration for the programs will open April 1, 2020, at elementary schools throughout the district.

If families are interested, Irving ISD suggests they attend its Go Irving! school choice expo on Nov. 9 to learn about how to qualify and register.

The expo will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Singley Academy.

For more information, families may call the district's pre-K department at 972-600-5032 or click here.