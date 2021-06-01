Free Fishing Day in Texas is this weekend

The free fishing event allows Texans to fish on any public water body in the state without a fishing license.

DALLAS — Fishing fin-atics, get ready to cast your lines: Texas' annual Free Fishing Day is this weekend, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The free fishing event falls the first Saturday in June -- that's June 5 this year -- and allows Texans to fish on any public water body in the state without a fishing license.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, the TPWD's inland fisheries director.

“We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation," Bonds added. "A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, TPWD is offering multiple resources to provide "fun, high quality fishing opportunities" to anglers of all skill levels and all ages, including:

Fishing 101

Find a Place to Fish close to Home

Saltwater Fishing from a Pier

Go Fishing in the City

Outdoor Adventures

Go Kayak Fishing on a Texas Paddling Trail

Fish in a State Park

Help the Conservation Effort with your License Purchase

Fishers can learn all about those programs and more about Free Fishing Day, visit TakeMeFishing.org.