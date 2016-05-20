Four Seasons moving on from Las Colinas as new luxury flag circles

The Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts plans to conclude the management of its Irving-Las Colinas location on Dec. 31, 2022.

The Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts plans to conclude the management of its Irving-Las Colinas location on Dec. 31, according to an email sent to club members viewed by the Dallas Business Journal.

Extell, which owns and operates what is currently called the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, is in the process of looking for a new luxury hotel flag to take on the hotel project, while Troon Golf LLC has already committed to managing the golf course and operations. Extell has committed millions of reinvestment dollars into improvements to the golf course's turf and greens, tennis courts and lounge area, among other enhancements to the golf and club spaces.

The new hotel flag is expected to be announced later this year, along with a more definitive timeline for transitioning the management of the hotel.

Four Seasons has managed the property since the club opened in 1983 and the hotel opened in 1986 – a period that includes multiple renovations and improvements.

Boston-based Carpenter & Co. has plans to add a Four Seasons location in Dallas' Turtle Creek area, bringing the Vancouver company's first Four Seasons property within the city limits.