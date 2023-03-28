Four dead in crash that happened in traffic backup on highway in Carrollton, police say

Officers were finishing up an investigation into a previous crash on I-35E when the deadly incident happened in the traffic backup.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Four people were killed and three others were injured after a crash that happened in a traffic backup on Interstate 35E in Carrollton last week, police said.

Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries just before 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, on southbound I-35E and had to shut down the highway.

As the department's investigation into the crash was ending just before 12:45 a.m., police said another crash happened in the traffic backup on the highway.

According to police, it appeared that an 18-wheeler had crashed into a vehicle, causing both to catch fire. Police said the impact also caused a collision with three other vehicles.

Police said four people died at the scene, while three others were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition.

The victims have not yet been identified.