Fort Worth officers investigating fatal shooting near Edgecliff Village

On April 24, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Altamesa Blvd. in reference to a shooting call.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Officers are investigating a recent shooting that left one man dead, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

On Sunday, officers from the south division were dispatched to the 3800 block of Altamesa Blvd. because of a shooting call. This is west of Edgecliff Village and near Krauss-Baker Park.

When officers got to the scene, they found an adult male dead. No further details about his identity have been provided by Fort Worth Police as of Sunday afternoon.

The man had sustained at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

Detectives said there was a large gathering location and unknown suspects began firing weapons, hitting the man as he and others tried to run away from the scene.