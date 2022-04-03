Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

Fort Worth police say the man fled from police and launched his vehicle off of a ravine.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning.

According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.

Police said officers believed the driver was intoxicated and stopped him. After a few minutes, police said the man fled from officers and went speeding south on Foch Street into Trinity Park. According to officers, he drove for a couple of blocks, "before launching his vehicle off of a ravine."

Two patrol vehicles that were pursuing the driver also wrecked during the incident, according to police. It's unclear how the patrol vehicles crashed.

Three officers and the driver were taken to hospitals and are expected to recover.

Fort Worth police said the driver is being investigated for DWI and evading in a vehicle.