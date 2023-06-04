Missing girl last seen near Fort Worth elementary school, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have released information on a 12-year-girl who has not been seen since late Friday night.
Jada Davis was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 near Carter Park Elementary School, at the corner of Fair Park Boulevard and East Broadus Avenue.
Police said Davis was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans before she went missing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Fort Worth police at 911 or 817-335-4222. This is listed as number 230060115.
