Man dies after being shocked while working in Fort Worth, Tarrant County officials say

Sheriff deputies were called for help Tuesday afternoon on Camp Bowie West Boulevard. The contractor's cause of death is under investigation.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has died after he was shocked while working in Fort Worth on Tuesday, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff deputies were called at about 1 p.m. to the 12000 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard. They were dispatched to help paramedics at the scene.

When they arrived, they learned that a self-employed contractor got shocked when the metal scissor lift he was using touched a power line. Deputies said he was using the metal lift to measure a sign.

The victim was sent to a local hospital, then to the burn unit at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. He was later pronounced deceased.

No other information was available.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident. The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim and determine his cause of death.