'Multi alarm' fire extinguished at Fort Worth warehouse with swimming pool products, officials say

Fire officials say one home was been evacuated due to possible hazardous chemicals in the air.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Firefighters in Fort Worth have put out a multi-alarm fire at a warehouse containing swimming pool products.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, at Flamin' Finishes Swimming Pool Coatings on Cantrell Sansom Road.

Fire Battalion Chief Aaron Gilmore told WFAA there was a heavy fire from the back of the warehouse.

The fire department issued two alarms to bring more manpower for the fire due to the heat and the pool chemicals. Chief Gilmore said it took about 20 to 30 minutes for the fire to be put out.

The Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) said one home nearby was evacuated due to possible hazardous chemicals in the air.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., MedStar told WFAA that one person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation in connection to this fire.