Fort Worth grief counseling service celebrates expanded ability to help more children

FORT WORTH, Texas — The collection of hand-painted dinner plates neatly arranged on a west-facing wall in a Fort Worth dining room are more than just art.

Maddy Miller, 11, made that clear when she pointed out a plate painted with a green sailboat on a blue ocean.

"That's our plate," Miller said.

"The crashing waves and then the smoother seas," her mom, Lynn Miller, said describing its meaning in pictures and in the words "Grateful for Grant" painted at the bottom.

"Really representative of our grief, the ups and downs," Lynn Miller said.

Because the Miller family, Matt (dad), Lynn (mom) and Madeline, Charlotte, and Ella (daughters), still grieve for Grant. He was the Miller's fourth child. Grant was 4 months old when he died of SIDS in 2019. And the overwhelming grief for two parents led to their next question.

"How do we help the girls? How do we help them through this," Lynn Miller said.

The answer was The WARM Place: A grief counseling center for children in Fort Worth that has served 45,000 children and their families since 1989. And demand, with a growing North Texas population and a promise to provide services to anyone from anywhere who might need them, continued to outpace their available space.

"Currently, we have over 120 families on our waitlist," said The WARM Place Executive Director Shelley Bettis.

So, on Thursday, staff at The WARM Place held a dedication ceremony for the completion of a $2 million, 3,400-square-foot expansion that increases their capacity by 25%, enabling them to serve additional families, host community trainings for schools, nonprofits and others looking to start children's grief programs.

"We want to make sure we can meet the call of any child who needs our help," Bettis said.

"I knew that I needed somebody to talk to," said Elijah Applon, who was 11 years old when his brother Derrick, 24, died in a jet-ski accident at Lake Lewisville in 2018.

Then, just two-and-a-half years later, his father, Michael Applon, died in a motor vehicle crash.

"We felt we were just getting our bearings down of trying to navigate that journey of healing. And then my husband passes away," Amanda Applon said. "This is the only support group, the only place, he feels comfortable to talk about his grief," she said of her son. "And so, it's really served a great purpose for us in our healing."

"The teens or the children in the groups," Elijah said, "we can open up and share with other, we can relate to each other. And so, it's really helpful."

Madeline Miller, who turns 12 years old later this month, said that's what makes this place work too.

"It makes you feel like your family isn't the only family that's going through it," Madeline Miller said while seated next to her parents and her two younger sisters. "Many other families are also going through similar things."

"The kids have gotten so much in the time that we've been here. We're just so grateful," Matt Miller said.

And gratefulness for help in the journey is what they see in that dinner plate on the wall, all of them decorated by individual families in memory of the loved one they lost.

"But I think now that we are remembering him with love, and just thankful for him," Lynn Miller said. "We say 'Grateful for Grant.'"

And grateful that more families will be able to get help on their journeys, too.

"We're fortunate in Fort Worth to have this," Matt Miller said.

The mission of The WARM Place is to provide year-round grief support services to children ages three-and-a-half to 18 years old and their families, as well as young adults ages 19 to 25 who have experienced the death of a mother, father, sister, brother, or other loved one.

"It's very hopeful to me to see these kids come to The WARM Place and just give us the privilege of being a small part of their journey," added Bettis.