FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman shot her boyfriend after he forced his way into her apartment and assaulted her in Fort Worth early Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on July 12 at an apartment on Paradise Hills Drive in far northeast Fort Worth, near Euless.

Officers arrived and learned that the shooting happened after a domestic dispute at the apartment, police said.

Police found a man who had been shot in the torso, and he was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Grapevine with a life-threatening injury.

The man's girlfriend told police that the man had arrived at her apartment, forced his way into the front door and assaulted her, police said.

The girlfriend "was in fear of the [boyfriend]," and had armed herself with a gun for protection. When the boyfriend "advanced toward [her] in an aggressive manner," police said, she shot him one time in the torso.