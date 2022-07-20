Fort Worth medical students offer help to those fighting Texas wildfires

"We were able to give water, Gatorade, help out with snacks, and cooling people down, and make sure everyone was comfortable," said Sabrina Hamilton.

FORT WORTH, Texas — As the raging fires in the Possum Kingdom area take a toll on first responders, they're getting unexpected help from some Fort Worth students.

Sabrina Hamilton is enrolled in the Physician Assistant Program at UNT Health Center in Fort Worth. She can now add to her resume some real-life experience when it comes to disaster relief aid.

"We are in school right now to be able to help other people,” said Sabrina Hamilton.

Hamilton and some of her classmates just returned from the fire scenes in Palo Pinto County. As Physician Assistant Program students they took their learning outside the classroom to join others in offering on-scene emergency personnel some much-needed relief.

For now, much of the relief is needed in the afternoon each day as firefighters take on their biggest battles against the flames at the start of daylight, according to a UNT spokesperson.

“There were a lot of people that came from around the area to help put these fires out. We were able to give water, Gatorade, help out with snacks, cool people down and make sure everyone was comfortable," Hamilton said.

Hamilton showed WFAA the medical supplies in the backpacks carried by each student. They are ready to help treat a variety of injuries on the spot including springs, trips, falls and scrapes and minor burns.

They've spent hours learning how to render care in the classroom. But taking that knowledge on the road is priceless.

Justin Chaves didn’t hesitate when the opportunity to assist in Possum Kingdom came up. He welcomes not only the learning experience but also the change of pace as a student.

"We have been in the books for quite a long time, lecture after lecture, PowerPoint after PowerPoint,” said Chaves. “So, it was kind of nice to go out there and support we could give to the first responders out there."

In photos from their assignment, you can see the students remained in safe areas while offering their assistance. It's an experience they believe will pay off in the future.

Emily Lin is not only a junior a UNT Health but also enrolled in the United States Navy. She already has experience from Navy Officer Development School where she participated in fire fighting simulations. Lin had the opportunity to wear full firefighter gear in temperatures around 85 degrees.

The Palo Pinto County assignment gives her an even greater appreciation for the job they do especially when temps top 100 during wildfires. Both her experiences will make her a better Physician Assistant.

"I just wanted to be as prepared as I can and just having this experience adds another background that I can draw upon,” said Lin.