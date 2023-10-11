Man dies after being shot by Fort Worth homeowner, police say

Police said they're investigating what led up to the shooting.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is working to find the reason behind a shooting that killed a man early Monday morning.

A police report states the shooting was called at 12:31 a.m. on July 10 at a residence on May Street.

Officers told WFAA that the homeowner had shot someone who was on his property. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released, and no other information is available at this time.