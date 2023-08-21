14-year-old shot, critically injured in Fort Worth, police say

When police arrived, they found the victim, a 14-year-old boy, shot and unconscious inside a home, a police news release said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in far north Fort Worth on Sunday, police said.

Officers were sent around 4:20 p.m. to a 911 call about a shooting that took place in the 11600 block of Maddie Avenue, near Keller Hicks Road and Alta Vista roads.

When police arrived, they found the victim, a 14-year-old boy, shot and unconscious inside a home, a police news release said. Emergency crews treated the victim and then took him to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said Monday.

Police detectives were working to identify any suspects in the shooting "and to determine if there is a connection between the victim and the suspect," police said. Investigators believed that that shooting was an isolated incident.