Juvenile found shot in the leg in downtown Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A juvenile was found shot near a downtown Fort Worth apartment complex late Monday, police said.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of West 7th Street, where they found the victim wounded in front of the Firestone at West 7th apartments, according to a police news release. The juvenile had been shot once in the leg.

The victim told police that he was shot near the intersection of Cold Springs Road and Garvey Street, on the north side of downtown and about two miles from where police found him.

The victim said he was shot at two times by a suspect he didn't know. Someone else then drove him to the apartment complex to get help, police said.

The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment. Police said he was listed in stable condition but more information about his condition was not released.

His name and age have also not been released.