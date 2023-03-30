2-year-old girl shot in Fort Worth, police say

The girl was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 2-year-old girl was shot at a home in south Fort Worth on Wednesday night after she reportedly found a gun in an unsecured drawer, police said.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Aiken Lane, near Crowley and Risinger Roads.

The girl was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A further update on her condition was not available later Thursday morning.

Police said the girl's mother reported that the child might have accessed a gun from an unsecured drawer in the home and discharged it, shooting herself in the chest.

Police, including the Crimes Against Children's Unit, were still investigating the shooting Thursday morning. No one has been arrested in the case.

More information about the shooting was not immediately available Thursday morning.