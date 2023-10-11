Fort Worth police release bodycam footage of July 5 fatal shooting of two men by two officers

A police officer and an arson investigator shot and killed two men after a block party with fireworks in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Fort Worth Police Department showed body camera footage of an officer and an arson investigator shooting and killing two men after a block party earlier this month.

Bronshay Minter, 30, and Billy Smith, 21, were fatally shot by law enforcement officers just before 12:30 a.m. on July 5.

Before showing the footage, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said that the officer and the arson investigator, who were working together as one of many law enforcement pairs responding to fireworks reports that night, were called to the block party at Ross Avenue and Northwest 32nd Street earlier in the night but didn't see active fireworks activity at that time.

After receiving another call, Noakes said they drove past the block party a second time shortly after midnight -- and this time reportedly saw an injured Hispanic man walking away from another man holding a firearm.

After stopping to investigate, Noakes said police received a 911 call related to people fighting at the block party happening at that intersection.

The video Noakes shared included portions of a recorded 911 call.

"I think they're having a big altercation -- it's a big old fight," a 911 caller said in the recording. "Oh my god, they just shot, they just shot."

Noakes said Smith could be seen standing and pointing a gun, and that the officer, after hearing a gunshot and perceiving an immediate threat, fired his own service weapon and shot Smith multiple times.

In the video, it is clear that the officer fired his weapon prior to announcing his presence. But it is unclear who fired the first shot.

At the same time that the FWPD officer shot Smith, Noakes said the arson investigator saw Mintor with a pistol in his hand. After two more gunshots caught by bodycam audio, the arson investigator and FWPD officer then both shot their weapons at Mintor, Noakes said.

Both Mintor and Smith died.

Pistols were reportedly found on the ground near Mintor and Smith where they fell, Noakes added, and two spent shell casings were found that closely matched Mintor's pistol.

Officers also found additional gunshot victims, Noakes said, in addition to a Hispanic man who had been shot, stabbed and beaten.

According to Noakes, two gunshot victims were taken to a hospital with confirmed gunshot wounds, and one person police believe had a gunshot wound left the scene without identifying himself.

It is not clear who shot whom, Noakes said.

Noakes added that ballistics reports that have not yet been completed will be key to determining whether the law enforcement officials shot the additional victims while shooting at Smith and Minter.

“This was a very dynamic scene that just came out of nowhere,” Noakes said earlier in the month, in the immediate wake of the shooting. “Officers weren’t even trying to respond to this scene when they came by.”

"They just came into our yard and started blatantly shooting,” Smith’s sister Nicole Johnson told WFAA.

Johnson said the annual block party that drew crowds to the area had finished its fireworks display a half hour prior to the shooting.

