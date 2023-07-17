2 arrested over separate alleged threats toward Fort Worth church, Miller brewing company, police say

Arrests were made in each case, which police said were separate incidents. No one was injured in either incident.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police on Monday announced that investigators arrested two men for separate alleged shooting threats in recent days: One involving a church on Friday and another involving the Miller Brewing plant on Saturday.

Arrests were made in each case, which police said were separate incidents. No one was injured in either incident.

According to police, the threats in both cases were made via text messages that were forwarded to law enforcement.

Police said in a news release that the first incident was reported Friday, when the Fort Worth police homeland security unit received information that a man "made direct threats to go to shoot up a church" in east Fort Worth on Sunday.

Police obtained a warrant and learned that the suspect, Demarcus A. Hollie, 35, was possibly located at an apartment complex in Crowley, south of Fort Worth, the release said. Officers went to the apartment and made contact with a resident, who complied with police and told them Hollie was inside.

Police said officers arrested Hollie and began searching the apartment, finding a gun that belonged to him. Hollie was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, both third-degree felonies.

"Due to the quick action of the victim and officers, this incident potentially saved numerous lives," the police news release said.

The second threat incident announced by police happened Saturday evening, around 8 p.m.

Officers responded to an investigation at the Miller Brewing company at 7001 South Freeway. A caller said that a man was possibly heading to the company after threatening to shoot his wife and her co-workers.

Officers responded and locked down the company facility, where more than 500 employees were working, police said.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect, identified by police as Michael Valdez, 39, at a home in Arlington. Arlington police assisted on the call and took Valdez into custody.

Officers then searched Valdez's home and found 16 guns, along with boxes of ammunition, police said. Valdez faces a charge of terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

"While the investigation took several hours to develop, this incident demonstrated our resolve to protect the victim and the 500+ employees inside the Miller Brewing plant," the police news release said.