Massive water main break floods Fort Worth street

FORT WORTH, Texas — A massive water main break flooded a Fort Worth street on Thursday morning.

Fort Worth Water Department officials posted video of the massive break, as water surged from a main line and flooded nearby streets along Lancaster Avenue. The officials said Lancaster was shut down from Henderson and Ballinger streets, on the southwest side of downtown Fort Worth.

Crews were working to repair the break on Wednesday morning around 10. It wasn't clear how long the street closure would last, or what caused the water main break.

A water main also broke in downtown Dallas on Wednesday afternoon, as North Texas is in the middle of a stretch of hot weather with triple digits in the forecast for at least the next 10 days.

It's not clear if the hot weather has caused problems with recent water main breaks, but extreme heat has led to water main breaks in the past.

