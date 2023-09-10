Missing woman last seen in Fort Worth on Saturday, police say

Lena Smith was last seen around Medical City Fort Worth at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking locals to be on the lookout for a woman that went missing in the city Saturday evening.

According to the department, 68-year-old Lena Jezell Smith was last seen at 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of 8th Avenue, near Medical City Fort Worth.

Smith is a Black woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing a black dress, black flip flops, glasses and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information about Lena Smith's whereabouts should call 911 or 817-392-4222.

