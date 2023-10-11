Fort Worth teen with brain injury reported missing, police say

Police described Jeffrey Foster, a white male, as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who has a brain injury and might be in danger.

Jeffrey Daniel Foster was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, in the 600 block of Tweed Drive in northwest Fort Worth, near Blue Mound Road and U.S. 287.

Police described Foster, a white male, as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Grinch shirt and black pajama pants.

Police said Foster suffers from a brain injury and might be lost and in danger. Police asked people to not approach him if they see him and instead contact police.

Anyone who sees Foster or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222. The case number that can be referenced is #23-0052818.

