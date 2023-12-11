Missing girl last seen in Fort Worth, police say

Keyannie Banks was on Kingswood Circle at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking locals to keep an eye out for a girl that went missing in the area Tuesday night.

Keyannie Banks was last seen at 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Kingswood Circle near South Hulen Street, according to police.

Keyannie is a Black girl who weighs about 90 pounds and stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the child was last seen wearing a black long sleeve button-up shirt, black leggings, and brown boots.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 911 or 817-392-4222.