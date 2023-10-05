Driver and friend who was bringing him gas on I-35W both hit by car; one killed, police say

The crash happened just north of downtown near 28th Street, according to a police news release.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were hit by a vehicle, and one has died, along Interstate 35W in Fort Worth on Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened just north of downtown near 28th Street, according to a police news release.

A driver ran out of gas and was waiting on the northbound median shoulder of the highway for a friend to come back with gas, police said. When the friend arrived, they both got out of their vehicles and were on the shoulder when a car hit them.

Police said the car was trying to avoid rear-ending a semi-truck, so it it had pulled onto shoulder. One of the victims died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police were still investigating the crash Thursday morning. The victims' names have not been released.

The crash was backing up traffic into the downtown area of Fort Worth, though some of the lanes were able to get by the scene.