1 dead in Fort Worth house fire, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person died and another person was injured in a house fire in northeast Fort Worth early Tuesday, officials said.

The fire started at a home in the 300 block of Wayne Street, near Beach Street and Texas 121, around 4:15 a.m. A 911 caller reported the fire and was able to give firefighters directions to where she and another person in the home were located.

When firefighters arrived, they rescued the two residents from the home and treated them at the scene before they were taken to a hospital. Fire department officials later confirmed that one of the victims had died.

Three pets were also in the home, and one of them died, officials said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Arson investigators were looking into the cause of the fire, according to the fire department.