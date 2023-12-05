Dickies Arena in Fort Worth plays host to the 2023 PBR World Finals

PBR competitors can walk away with big money during the world finals, which will payout millions as thousands of fans visit Cowtown.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thousands of bull riding fans are in Cowtown for the sport's biggest competition.

Professional bull rider Dalton Kasel ranks third in the world. He wants to be number one and shared how he prepared for the world finals at Dickies Arena.

"I took a couple of weeks off and just rested my body, and it's good to take a couple of weeks off because it makes you get healthy again," said Kasel.

The Professional Bull Riding (PBR) World Finals draws thousands of fans of all ages.

Kasel said he started riding as a kid with the blessing of his parents. He admits early in his career, his nerves would kick in. Now, he says, that's a thing of the past.

Kasel shared his love for the sport grew, especially after his first competition.

"My first time competing, I had no idea what I was doing and I was nervous and I just kind of was ignorant to it all and had no idea what was going on, and it went well. I stayed on," he said.

Staying on has earned Kasel respect as a competitor among his peers.

He and other bull riders are trying currently to earn big bucks while in Cowtown for the 30th anniversary of the PBR World Finals. Competition payouts total $2.7 million, with an $1 million bonus going to the champion, and the event winner pocketing $300,000.

Win big or not, Kasel promises fans an unforgettable experience.