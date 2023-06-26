Fort Worth data breach: IT operations back to normal, city says

The city says that it was made aware of the breach on Friday, June 23, but that no "sensitive information" was involved in the incident.

FORT WORTH, Texas — City IT operations are back to normal after a data breach last week led to some data from an internal information system to be posted online, Fort Worth officials said Monday.

By noon Monday, the city said IT operations had returned to normal and that an investigation was underway.

"We can share with a high level of confidence that the method of access has been addressed, and there is no lingering unauthorized access to the City of Fort Worth computer systems," the city said in a statement.

Fort Worth's chief technology officer, Kevin Gunn, said over the weekend that a ransom was not demanded but that it appeared the hacking group behind the breach had a political motivation.

A group called Sieged Sec claimed credit of the breach and wrote in a social media post that "Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender-affirming care, and for that, we have made Texas our target."

The city said that the documents stolen by the hacking group contained information that would have been available to the public through an open records request.

Some of the examples of the type of information stolen were work orders in the city system, which include photographs, spreadsheets and emails between staff. An example from the city was photos of a pothole that needed repairs or sidewalk and street repairs and the supplementing documentation for those work orders.

"There has been no encryption of data or loss of access to data of computing systems," the city said in a Monday update.