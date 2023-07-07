Fort Worth teen is missing, grandmom says she's been gone for nearly a month

Angelina Hope Williams, 17, was last seen around 12 a.m. on June 9 at the 6500 block of Fitzgerald St. in Fort Worth, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators are asking for help in finding a North Texas teenager who has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Angelina Hope Williams, 17, was last seen around 12 a.m. on June 9 at the 6500 block of Fitzgerald St. in Fort Worth, according to police. This area is north of Marine Creek Reservoir and west of Saginaw.

Williams' grandmom, Deborah Williams, also told WFAA she's been gone since June 9.

Angelina is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. She is Black and has green hair with brown eyes.

It is unknown as of Friday afternoon if Angelina is in danger.

Anyone with information about this missing person should call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.