Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra cancels 'Concerts in the Garden' for summer 2020

The board says even though it's devastated, it's “prioritizing the safety and well-being” of its “devoted arts community,” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday it has made the difficult decision to cancel its 30th annual Concerts in the Garden.

The FWSO board says even though it's devastated, it's “prioritizing the safety and well-being” of its “devoted arts community,” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Concerts in the Garden is a series of family-friendly concerts held in the summer and has become a popular tradition county-wide.

"Knowing that canceling this festival would disappoint 35,000 patrons this summer, we have taken our time in making this decision. It is now clear, though, that with North Texas in only the early stages of reopening, we would face a wide range of financial and operational challenges in presenting a safe and financially successful festival this year. We greatly appreciate our patrons' support and understanding in this difficult time,” said Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Keith Cerny.

The FWSO board says the Concerts in the Garden will go on as planned in the summer of 2021.

Anyone who has purchases tickets for the event will have the option to exchange their tickets for other performances, request a refund or donate them back as a tax-deductible donation. Ticket holders will receive an email with instructions.

Visit fwsymphony.org for more information.