Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra to accompany award-winning saxophonist Kenny G this weekend

FORT WORTH, Texas — A big name in jazz music is returning to North Texas after his much-anticipated performance last year was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will accompany award-winning saxophonist Kenny G.

The Seattle, Washington native spends much of his time in his home studio writing and producing music when he is not on the road. He's promising music lovers a show they will never forget this weekend in Cowtown, which he as visited in the past.

There are three shows scheduled this weekend at Bass Performance Hall, including a Sunday matinee.

The Grammy winner has has sold more than 75 million copies of his music and has always dreamed of big live performances.

"When we go on tour, normally it's just the guys," Kenny G said. "So, we don't have an orchestra with us. So, we play and we have our synthesizers with us to try to recreate as much as we can, but it's not the same thing. So, it's so fun to hear that music with that beautiful sound."

Kenny G is the highest-selling instrumental musician of our time. The concert series this weekend will include a full line up of hits like Havana, Forever in Love, Heart and Soul, Silhouette and My Heart Will Go On.

"It's a wonderful feeling knowing that somehow those melodies make things better for people," Kenny G said. "Obviously, when I write them, I am not thinking of making them do that. I couldn't do that; I am not that good."

The shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and wrap up with a 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee at Bass Performance Hall.

"Somehow, the music that I created in my little home studio seem to connect with people all over the world. It's one of those things you can't say why it happens. It's just one of those beautiful things," said Kenny G.