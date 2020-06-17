Here's what has, hasn't opened in Fort Worth

Looking for something to do this summer? Here are a few options in Fort Worth.

As summer gets underway and people look for things to do, while still staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic, a number of attractions have already reopened or will reopen soon in Fort Worth.

Here's a look at what is currently open, what will reopen in the coming weeks, and what has been canceled, postponed or remains closed.

Attractions that are open or have plans to open:

Fort Worth Herd | Herd Experience, cattle drives open; reservations required

The twice-daily cattle drive will happen at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. through the summer. It takes place at the Fort Worth Herd observation deck east of the Stockyards Exchange Building.

The Herd Experience takes place at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It lasts 15 minutes and up to 20 people can attend. Tickets must be reserved in advance. You can reserve a free ticket by texting HERD2020 to 4144.

The check-in and ticketing process is touch free, drovers will observe social distancing and there is hand sanitizer.

Fort Worth Zoo | Open, advanced reservations required

All reservations must be made online and entries will be timed in blocks. Tickets can be printed at home or scanned from a phone.

Guests will be asked to social distance and encouraged to wear masks, but will not be required to do so.

Fort Worth Botanic Gardens | Open, reservations required

The gardens are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, with the first and last hours reserved for members.

Tickets should be reserved in advance. The gardens are putting limitations on the number of people allowed, and will time entry in hour-long blocks.

Fort Worth Community Arts Center | Open, appointments required

Patrons can make appointments to browse the galleries and Art Shop. Visitors have been asked to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.

Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame | Open, limited capacity

The museum is open at 25% capacity from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge | Open June 16

It will open on weekdays only, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Masks will be required at the entry gate.

Log Cabin Village | Open June 16

Initially the village will be open Tuesday to Friday, but then will add weekends. All visitors will go through a health screening prior to entry and will not be allowed inside the cabins.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art | Open June 19

The museum will open with limited capacity. Face masks will be required and guests should only bring small bags, as the bag check will be closed.

All interactive exhibits, spaces and services will be suspended.

Kimbell Art Museum | Open June 20

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the museum. Visitors and employees will be screened prior to entering and will be required to wear masks.

Daily cleaning measures have been enhanced and a number of areas or services are closed due to COVID-19.

National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame | Open June 24

Hours have been adjusted for enhanced cleaning measures. The museum will operate Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or onsite.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth | Open July 1

Face masks will be required for entry and a number of programs, tours and screenings have be suspended.

Lunch service will be available at Cafe Modern.

Events that have been rescheduled or canceled:

Temporarily closed attractions: