Short term rental operators sue city of Fort Worth

More than 100 people have signed the lawsuit.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The city of Fort Worth has been sued by a group of short term rental operators over regulations, calling them unconstitutional and a "violation of economic liberty and property rights."

The Fort Worth Short Term Rental Alliance (FWSTRA) announced the lawsuit being filed Thursday, which features 113 homeowners who have joined the lawsuit against the city. The FWSTRA said the path that the city took was far more than an overreach.

“The Constitution defends property owners against irrational government. Property rights are being undermined and will not go unchecked by concerned citizens,” said FWSTRA President Adrienne Bennett, who is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Five months ago, the city council passed new rules requiring those listed on AirBnb and Vrbo to register, pay hotel taxes and comply with zoning regulations. Those residential neighborhoods mat petition for a zoning change. Operators in the Como neighborhood tried in May and were denied.

According to the city warning notices, fines of up to $2,000 per day could be levied against property owners who provide their homes to guests for stays shorter than 30 days, the FWSTRA said in a release.

WFAA has reached out to the city of Fort Worth for comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes days after Dallas City Council also banned short-term rentals. Legal battles are expected to come over that ruling, as well.