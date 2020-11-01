FORT WORTH, Texas — Shoppers in Fort Worth could soon see healthier grocery options and fewer “dollar” stores because of an ordinance amendment approved by the city council in December.

The new regulations will keep what the ordinance calls “small box discount stores” from opening within two miles from where one already exists.

It would also require new stores to dedicate at least 10% of floor space to fresh produce, meat and dairy products.

Click here to see the new regulations.

Linda Griffin usually has to borrow a friend's car or to get to the grocery store. The east Fort Worth resident said the new ordinance "would be really great" for her because she believes it would give her more options.

The only other option besides catching a ride is for Griffin to shop at discount “dollar” stores, where it’s harder to find healthy food options.

“Those are everywhere,” Griffin said. “We don’t have supermarkets in our neighborhood.”

