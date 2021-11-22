Fort Worth police looking to identify man accused of robbing and sexually assaulting woman in her apartment

The man was initially holding a handgun and demanded the woman give him some of her "personal property," Fort Worth Police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Police are asking for help identifying and finding a suspect the department said robbed and sexually assaulted someone last Saturday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, a 55-year-old woman was in her apartment when an unidentified man forced his way into the front door of her unit, according to police.

The woman lives in the 6800 block of S. Hulen Street, which is near Candleridge Park southwest of downtown Fort Worth.

The man was holding a handgun and demanded the woman give him some of her "personal property," Fort Worth police said. She handed over some of her property, and then he left the apartment.

Seconds later, the man re-entered the apartment and sexually assaulted the woman while pointing a gun at her, according to police.

The man left the apartment in a dark blue 2005 Honda Accord.

Officers eventually found the vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Norma Street in Fort Worth. As officers approached the vehicle, police said several men ran away from the scene.

Surveillance footage shows the reported suspect walking into the apartment complex before the alleged robbery and sexually assault.