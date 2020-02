Rosemont Middle School in Fort Worth was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, police said.

There had been a large gathering or fight at the school, according to officials, which then prompted the lockdown.

Several students ran away from the campus, police said.

Officers are at the school and investigating the incident.

