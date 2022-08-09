Fort Worth proposes slightly lower property tax rate as property values continue rise

The city is proposing a budget for the next fiscal year with a property tax rate 2 cents lower than last year, though property values are still rising.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth proposed its new budget Tuesday afternoon, aiming to lower the property tax rate by 2 cents as property values continue rising.

The proposed tax reduction is to 71.25 cents per $100 valuation, meaning someone with a $200,000 home would pay $1,425 to the city in property taxes.

However, just because the property tax went down a little doesn't mean homeowners will be paying less in taxes this year. Tarrant County Appraisal District data shows county property values rose by about 13% since July of last year. So even though the city is taking a smaller slice of the overall value, it's still a bigger slice than last year if the overall value is greater.

The new proposed property tax rate would bring in 10% more in taxes than last year, or about $50 million more, rising from more than $481 million to almost $532 million.

“Again this year, the City’s economic outlook is positive, even as we continue to feel long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke said in a statement. “We’re seeing gains in local job growth, property values, sales tax collections and new building permits. But along with Fort Worth’s impressive population growth come increased demands on City services and infrastructure.”

Tax rate reduction was one of five strategic priorities determined by the city for its next fiscal year, with the others being: supporting growth, workforce recruitment and retention, infrastructure stewardship and a safe and clean community.

City budgets for more positions

The new budget is about $83.4 million more than last year's, which the city said is due to keep up with growth and maintaining infrastructure--paying for road and bridge maintenance.

The money additionally will be used to add about 300 new positions in the city. These positions include 57 new employees in the development services department, an additional 71 police officers -- including 45 who will be on the streets in 2024 -- 23 new fire department jobs and 14 additional staff members for a new library.

Budgeting for a cleaner city

The budget also includes additional funds for street maintenance -- including to address the backlog of streetlight outages -- as well as an increase in the monthly environmental fee many residents see on utility statements.

Currently, single-family residences pay a 50-cent monthly fee. Under this new increase, homeowners will pay $1.50 a month. This increase is for additional funding to picking up litter and stopping illegal dumping, the city says. Monthly fees are also proposed for commercial, nonprofit and industrial properties.

Water rates, garbage collection and stormwater fees will not be going up, the city added.

Anyone wishing to provide comment to the council on the new proposals can do so during one of three public hearings scheduled ahead of budget approval, at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 and Sept. 13, and at 10 a.m. Sept. 27, all at City Hall, 200 Texas St.