Fort Worth police update department policies from reform experts

The Police Department announced in November that a panel of national experts had been selected to review its policies and practices.

Last year's announcement came less than a month after a white Fort Worth police officer shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home. Prior to the shooting, a neighbor had called a non-emergency police line because he was concerned after reporting the front door of the home was open.

Fort Worth police have worked with the panel of police reform experts since December 2019.

According to officials, some of the recommendations the department has implemented since then include additions to the use of force policy and creating a mental health crisis intervention team.

Officials said throughout the review, the expert panel shared recommendations as they identified them. Therefore, the Police Department addressed some of the recommendations immediately rather than waiting for the panel’s interim report, department officials said.

Fort Worth police stated the department has made the following changes:

Additions to use of force policy and general orders to enhance accountability and further clarify de-escalation and duty to intervene expectations, recognizing that these are serious policy violations when not followed.

Changes pertaining to investigating and classifying civilian complaints. Effective June 1, all citizen complaints are assigned a complaint number by Internal Affairs for accurate tracking.

The final phase of the implementation of an early warning system that will facilitate the identification of officers who may be a risk for misconduct. The program is designed to identify employees who may be facing professional or personal difficulties that are affecting their work performance and who may need some form of support, guidance, or assistance. The overall objective is to intervene early to avoid any negative conduct.

Our department has also created and is working to expand a Mental Health Crisis Intervention Team that partners with non-law enforcement mental health personnel to provide services to mental health consumers. The Fort Worth Police Department is also working to identify funding to provide Mental Health Peace Officer training and certification to every eligible officer. Furthermore, we are researching other agencies nationwide, evaluating how to most effectively divert non-police calls directly to mental health providers.

Chief Ed Kraus will provide more details following a presentation by the panel at the City Council work session on Tuesday, according to officials.

"Our department will continue to review the findings of the panel to ensure our policies reflect policing best practices and the expectations of our community," the department said in a written statement.